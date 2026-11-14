RSS to reorganise Keralam state unit into 3 Sambhags

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RSS is set to reorganise its Keralam unit into three distinct ‘Sambhags’, as it goes for major restructuring aimed at decentralising its activities nationally.
The decision was taken at a recent RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting and the proposed changes are expected to be declared at Sabha’s meeting next March.
As per the plan, Keralam, which is currently divided into two administrative units, the north and south pranths, will be reorganised into three Sambhags – Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.
The Kozhikode sambhag will comprise districts from Kasaragod to Palakkad, while the Ernakulam Sambhag will cover districts from Thrissur to Kottayam. The rest of the districts in the state will come under the Thiruvananthapuram Sambhag.
“The reorganisation is proposed as part of the RSS’s centenary celebrations. The Sangh aimed to expand its Shakhas as part of the centenary activities, and the number of Shakhas has increased across the country.
The decentralisation aims at saving time and handling responsibilities more effectively and with greater focus,” said an RSS leader.
The three divisions will be coordinated by a new body, Kerala Pradesh. According to the leader, the Kerala Pradesh will only be tasked with coordinating the activities of the sambhags to ensure uniform implementation of decisions.
“For instance, if a new law is passed or the state government takes a policy decision on which the RSS has a definite position, it will be the responsibility of the Kerala Pradesh’s to coordinate the implementation of the Sangh’s response across the three sambhags. The body will not have any executive powers,” said the leader.
Though Karyavah and Pracharaks will be associated with Kerala Pradesh, it will have no sangh chalak. Meanwhile, the three sambhags will each have a Sangh Chalak, Karyavah, Sharirik Shikshan Pramukh, Baudhik Shikshan Pramukh, Vyavastha Pramukh and Sampark Pramukh.
The three divisions will function under the RSS’s Dakshina Kshetram, comprising Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
According to RSS leaders, the restructuring is expected to streamline the organisation’s activities, facilitate a more effective distribution of responsibilities and improve coordination at the grassroots.
Move by March 2027
As per the plan, Keralam, which is currently divided into two administrative units, the north and south pranths, will be reorganised into three Sambhags – Kozhikode, Ernakulam and T’Puram by March next year.
The Kozhikode sambhag will comprise districts from Kasaragod to Palakkad, while the Ernakulam Sambhag will cover districts from Thrissur to Kottayam. The rest of the districts will come under the T’Puram Sambhag