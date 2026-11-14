RSS to reorganise Keralam state unit into 3 Sambhags

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RSS is set to reorganise its Keralam unit into three distinct ‘Sambhags’, as it goes for major restructuring aimed at decentralising its activities nationally.

The decision was taken at a recent RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting and the proposed changes are expected to be declared at Sabha’s meeting next March.

As per the plan, Keralam, which is currently divided into two administrative units, the north and south pranths, will be reorganised into three Sambhags – Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kozhikode sambhag will comprise districts from Kasaragod to Palakkad, while the Ernakulam Sambhag will cover districts from Thrissur to Kottayam. The rest of the districts in the state will come under the Thiruvananthapuram Sambhag.

“The reorganisation is proposed as part of the RSS’s centenary celebrations. The Sangh aimed to expand its Shakhas as part of the centenary activities, and the number of Shakhas has increased across the country.

The decentralisation aims at saving time and handling responsibilities more effectively and with greater focus,” said an RSS leader.

The three divisions will be coordinated by a new body, Kerala Pradesh. According to the leader, the Kerala Pradesh will only be tasked with coordinating the activities of the sambhags to ensure uniform implementation of decisions.