‘State will support efforts to end Church conflicts’: CM Satheesan

KOCHI: Calling for unity among churches in the state, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Friday that the state government will support all efforts to find a solution to conflicts and bring them together.
He was speaking at the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Mulanthuruthy Synod organised by the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church at Puthencruz. The chief minister inaugurated the event presided over by the Patriarch of Antioch and All the East (supreme head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church).
He highlighted how unity among the churches will give them great strength and power.
“If you come together, imagine the strength and power you would have. You would be able to do so many things, including bringing the message of Jesus Christ to more people,” Satheesan said.
He pointed out that unity among the churches in Keralam would go a long way in transforming the state. “Your unity is in the larger interest of the state,” he said.
The chief minister said he met with Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II (Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East) and extended a warm welcome to Keralam.
HC directs cops to ensure Patriarch complies with visa conditions
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state police to ensure that the visa conditions applicable to Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch, during his visit to the state are not violated.
Justice P V Kunhikrishnan also directed the police to ensure strict compliance with the directives issued by the Supreme Court in the K S Varghese case during his visit.
The court issued the order on a petition filed by V V Mathew and Santhosh George of Manarcad, seeking to ensure that the Patriarch does not engage in religious activities, including the performance of Holy Mass, at St Mary’s Church (Cathedral), Manarcad, or any of the churches of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church during his visit to the state as a state guest.
The petitioners alleged that such activities would violate the Supreme Court judgment in the K S Varghese case. The petitioners pointed out that, under the conditions of an X-Miscellaneous Entry Visa, a foreign national cannot engage in preaching, proselytisation or organised religious or missionary programmes in India.
They contended that the proposed religious activities of the Patriarch at the Manarcad church would violate the Supreme Court judgment.