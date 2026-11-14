‘State will support efforts to end Church conflicts’: CM Satheesan

KOCHI: Calling for unity among churches in the state, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Friday that the state government will support all efforts to find a solution to conflicts and bring them together.

He was speaking at the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Mulanthuruthy Synod organised by the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church at Puthencruz. The chief minister inaugurated the event presided over by the Patriarch of Antioch and All the East (supreme head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church).

He highlighted how unity among the churches will give them great strength and power.

“If you come together, imagine the strength and power you would have. You would be able to do so many things, including bringing the message of Jesus Christ to more people,” Satheesan said.

He pointed out that unity among the churches in Keralam would go a long way in transforming the state. “Your unity is in the larger interest of the state,” he said.

The chief minister said he met with Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II (Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East) and extended a warm welcome to Keralam.