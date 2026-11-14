Cooks to commandos: Inside story of the viral police 'Sabarimala duty video'

The gruelling nine months of training and subsequent induction into Kerala Police last year had left Jinesh P M longing for a break. But just as he was looking forward to going home, his first call of duty came: “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa”!



He was to be deployed at Sabarimala during the Mandalam season, tasked with maintaining law and order and assisting the ocean of devotees.



“I was with my team at the Malabar Special Police camp in Malappuram when the call came. Some of us were weary and wanted to go home,” he says.



“But somewhere deep down, I felt blessed because my career in the force was beginning at that sacred spot.”