TDB announces Rs 2L life insurance cover for Sabarimala pilgrims

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage will come with a Rs 2 lakh death insurance cover for devotees, with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) footing the premium.

Briefing reporters on the preparations for the annual pilgrimage on Friday, TDB president K Jayakumar said the insurance arrangements available so far were confined to accident coverage.

The scheme, being introduced in association with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will cover pilgrims arriving through both the virtual queue and spot booking. The coverage will be valid from the day before the pilgrim climbs Sabarimala, plus three days.

A claim can be made even if the pilgrim dies after returning home, provided the death occurs within this stipulated period, Jayakumar said.

“Even if a pilgrim arrives without virtual-queue or spot-booking registration, LIC would consider the claim if the board certifies that the deceased was a genuine devotee.

The board has taken a final decision on the scheme, and the MoU and policy formalities are to be completed with LIC,” Jayakumar said.

In another novel initiative, the Postal Department will offer a parcel service for aravana at Sabarimala. Pilgrims can pay the amount, provide their address at the postal counter and leave, with the prasadam subsequently delivered to them. A small service charge will be levied for the facility.