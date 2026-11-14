Trend of online learning ruining traditional arts, say senior artists

KOCHI: As the sub-district level school youth festival progresses in the state, senior kathakali and koodiyattam artists have slammed the growing trend of students learning theatre arts through online tutorials, alleging it was ruining the reputation of the divine artforms. They also blamed the schools and teachers for encouraging students to explore shortcuts.

On Friday, kathakali costume designer and chutty artist Kalamandalam Manesh M Panicker posted a video on Facebook, showing two students performing koodiyattam at the recent Ettumanoor sub-district youth festival.

“These students have never witnessed a koodiyattam performance in their life; the teacher who trained them seems to have no basic knowledge of the art. The children’s costumes look crude and they are using chenda in place of mizhavu.

Schools are making children explore clumsy ways to learn the art. This ends up disparaging our tradition,” he said on Facebook.

Leading kathakali artist and teacher of Kalasakthi Art School Pallipuram Sunil recalled his shock upon witnessing a performance by a student at the district youth festival in Alappuzha.

“There was no instrumental accompaniment. The costumes looked like the ones displayed in festival processions,” he said. “It is the teachers who should be blamed for encouraging students to compete in traditional arts without learning it.

This should be discouraged as they are not only deriding the art but also creating a wrong impression among students about our art forms,” Sunil said.

Another leading kathakali artist, Kalamandalam Parthasarathy, recalled how someone from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College had contacted him to help a student perform kathakali at the Kerala Health University South Zone Youth Festival in Parippally recently. “When I asked about the teacher, they said he learned it through social media.