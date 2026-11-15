Activists back writer Sarah Joseph’s stand against ‘cultural leader’ tag

MALAPPURAM: Cultural activists have extended support to writer Sarah Joseph’s assertion that she does not wish to be branded a ‘cultural leader’ and that writers have the freedom not to respond to every social issue. Coming amid criticism of prominent cultural figures for not speaking out against controversies surrounding the UDF government, Sarah’s post has triggered a debate over whether writers and cultural activists are obliged to take positions on every political and social issue.

“Please spare me the trouble of being labelled a ‘cultural leader’, a tag imposed on me which I have never accepted,” Sarah said in a Facebook post. Clarifying her position, she said she was only a writer who, like any socially conscious individual, had spoken out on issues she believed were right.

“When people involved in collective signature campaigns bring forward statements, I join them and sign if I am convinced by their arguments. Only what I believe is right. Only what I am convinced of,” she wrote. Requesting the media not to use the label, she added, “I am not the leader of anything. In fact, the term feels abusive.”

The post comes amid criticism, particularly from Left social media handles and cyber activists, against cultural figures who had repeatedly called for a change of government during the LDF regime but have remained largely silent on controversies involving the UDF government. The issues include the hunger strike by LPST teacher Valaramathy and the protest by students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.