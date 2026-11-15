Afghan PhD scholar’s experiment puts Keralam’s civic sense in the spotlight

KOCHI: Buses rumble past, two-wheelers line the roadside and pedestrians go about their evening routines. Amid the bustle of a busy street, a man approaches a parked scooter, places an open wallet containing Rs 15,000 on it and walks away. He does not attempt to keep it out of sight. The wallet is left in plain view, as he waits to see if anyone would take it.

Minutes pass. People walk by, some notice the wallet. Even after more than an hour and a half, it remains untouched.

For Afghan research scholar Masoud Moslem, this was more than a social experiment. It was an attempt to showcase what he believes makes Keralam different.

Captioning his Instagram video ‘Is Kerala Really That Safe?’ Masoud’s experiment has since gone viral, attracting lakhs of interactions.

A PhD scholar at Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Masoud has been living in Keralam for the past four years.

The idea, he says, came from watching similar social experiments in other countries, where people test the safety of public spaces and the civic sense of residents. However, an earlier personal experience in Keralam had already shaped his perception of the state.

During a visit to Varkala, Masoud accidentally left his wallet at the railway station. He realised his mistake only after his train had travelled two or three stations ahead. He got off, hired a car and returned to the station, unsure whether he would find his belongings.

To his surprise, the wallet was still there, untouched.