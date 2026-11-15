BJP in talks with ex-CPI MP Chengara Surendran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP is holding discussions with former CPI MP Chengara Surendran, signalling its efforts to draw more leaders from the Communist party into its fold. Surendran is reportedly considering joining the BJP, following the entry of former CPI MLAs C C Mukundan (Nattika) and K Ajith (Vaikom) into the saffron party.

According to BJP sources, extensive discussions have already been held with Surendran, who is facing disciplinary action from the CPI over allegations of bribery. While Surendran has refrained from making a public comment on the reported move, the CPI has maintained that it is unaware of any such development.

Surendran was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from the erstwhile Adoor constituency in the 1998 and 2004 elections. An important CPI leader from the Scheduled Caste community, he is seen as a potential addition to the BJP’s efforts to expand its support base among Dalits.

The reported move comes ahead of BJP’s decision to commemorate the late Communist minister P K Chathan Master on November 19, as part of its outreach to the community. “Many are dissatisfied with the CPI.

The All India Dalit Movement, the CPI’s Dalit outfit, did not receive recognition from the Union government, and the party has not even made a serious attempt to pursue the matter again. Naturally, Dalit leaders who are unhappy with the situation will look for a party that works for their community,” a BJP leader told TNIE.

Meanwhile, senior CPI leaders said the party had no information about any move by Surendran to join the BJP. “Surendran was suspended following serious allegations of bribery during his tenure on the Guruvayur Devaswom Board. If he is willing to give up his wrongful ways, we are ready to accommodate him,” a senior CPI leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity.