CPI(M) alleges corruption in purchase of 200 MW power, seeks judicial probe

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan on Sunday alleged large-scale corruption in the procurement of 200 MW of electricity in October and demanded a judicial inquiry into the deal.

Speaking to reporters, Govindan alleged that the electricity was procured at higher rates for three to four years without inviting tenders or obtaining the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities and the Electricity Regulatory Commission.

He said the purchase was made under emergency provisions without proper consultation or approval from the authorities concerned.

"This is a serious and dangerous development. All files related to the procurement should be made available to the public to ensure transparency," he said.

Govindan alleged corruption in the deal as the procurement was carried out without following the prescribed legal procedures or obtaining the required approvals.

He also pointed out the differences between the electricity minister and the chief minister over the issue, which he said, had become public.

Govindan demanded a judicial inquiry and said the chief minister was also involved in the decision-making process and that an independent investigation was necessary to bring out the facts.

On the ongoing agitation by Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders, Govindan demanded urgent government intervention, particularly in view of the deteriorating health condition of S Valarmathi, who has been leading the protest.

"An urgent intervention is needed to resolve the issue. The government cannot remain indifferent when the health condition of a person leading an indefinite hunger strike has deteriorated," he said.