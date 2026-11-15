CPI(M) alleges corruption in purchase of 200 MW power, seeks judicial probe

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan on Sunday alleged large-scale corruption in the procurement of 200 MW of electricity in October and demanded a judicial inquiry into the deal.
Speaking to reporters, Govindan alleged that the electricity was procured at higher rates for three to four years without inviting tenders or obtaining the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities and the Electricity Regulatory Commission.
He said the purchase was made under emergency provisions without proper consultation or approval from the authorities concerned.
"This is a serious and dangerous development. All files related to the procurement should be made available to the public to ensure transparency," he said.
Govindan alleged corruption in the deal as the procurement was carried out without following the prescribed legal procedures or obtaining the required approvals.
He also pointed out the differences between the electricity minister and the chief minister over the issue, which he said, had become public.
Govindan demanded a judicial inquiry and said the chief minister was also involved in the decision-making process and that an independent investigation was necessary to bring out the facts.
On the ongoing agitation by Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders, Govindan demanded urgent government intervention, particularly in view of the deteriorating health condition of S Valarmathi, who has been leading the protest.
"An urgent intervention is needed to resolve the issue. The government cannot remain indifferent when the health condition of a person leading an indefinite hunger strike has deteriorated," he said.
Valarmathi was shifted to hospital on Friday after her health condition deteriorated. However, she continued to refuse food even after being admitted and remained under medical observation.
The LPST rank holders, who cleared the Kerala Public Service Commission examination, have been staging a protest demanding appointment orders for all eligible candidates and a reduction in the teacher-student ratio in government schools to 1:20.
Govindan said the government should address the demands of the rank holders without further delay, pointing out that the agitation had continued for several days.
Speaking on the government's decision to grant permission for the Young Scholar Exam 2026, organised by the National Teachers' Union in association with 'Mayilpeely' magazine, he alleged that it would facilitate the entry of Sangh Parivar-affiliated organisations into the state's education sector.
He said the action reflects the UDF government's proximity to the BJP and the Sangh Parivar and demanded that such interventions in the education sector be examined.
The state government had withdrawn permission for the examination on Saturday following political criticism over the alleged involvement of a right-wing organisation.
General Education Minister N Samsudheen intervened in the matter and sought an explanation from the Director of General Education on how permission was granted.
The minister also directed the department to submit a detailed report. The permission was subsequently cancelled on his instructions.