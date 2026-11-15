CPI's Rajan alleges Keralam govt "surrendering" education to RSS, Sangh Parivar

Senior CPI leader and MLA K Rajan on Sunday alleged that the Congress-led UDF government and its education department had surrendered before the RSS and Sangh Parivar.

Rajan claimed that this was evident from the alleged increasing inclusion of RSS affiliated persons in academic organisations and committees in Keralam.

Speaking to the reporters, he claimed that there was a proposal to include a RSS leader in the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) of Keralam which decides the syllabus of schools and this was one of many instances where the government was promoting RSS leaders in the education sector.

Another instance he cited was the inclusion of an alleged Sangh Parivar member in the governing body of the Shikshak Sadan in Keralam.

Rajan alleged that General Education Minister N Samsudheen had claimed it was done in the hopes of getting more central funds.

"However, no funds have been received from the Centre in recent times for the running of the Shikshak Sadan. It is run from contributions made by teachers," he claimed.

The former minister claimed that "such instances indicate the state's education sector is being surrendered before the Sangh Parivar and RSS" and contended that it cannot be permitted.

(With inputs from PTI)