INTERVIEW|‘I feel i haven’t composed enough good songs yet’

When you look back, do you feel you have achieved everything you once aspired to?

To be honest, I feel I haven’t composed enough good songs yet, I often think I could have done much better and created many more beautiful melodies. Also, I haven’t managed to save much money. I have worked on a lot of films, but there is one thing about me: whenever I see people struggling, I forget everything else and end up helping them. There was a quiet happiness in doing that. Later, when film offers dried up and the calls stopped coming, I found that I had saved nothing for myself. I truly realised the weight of that when I was hospitalised around five or six years ago. Seeing the financial pressure my wife faced and the burden of looking after our children made me wonder if things might have been easier had I saved some money earlier. I come from a family that once struggled even to afford food. Having been born into poverty, I could never look away when I saw others going through similar hardships—their suffering moved me deeply and I always stepped in to help.

You still feel you could have composed many more memorable songs?

Absolutely. Whenever I listen to songs composed by Johnettan (Johnson) and Raviyettan (Ravindranath), I often marvel at how exquisitely they were crafted. I feel I too could have created songs like those, yet I haven’t quite been able to.

What are your plans and aspirations for the future?

I don’t have any particular plans for myself; all I want is for my children to do well. My daughter runs a boutique and my son—who genuinely loves music and is quite talented—has already composed for around 10 films. I want to see him make a name for himself. As for me, I hesitate to approach producers and directors asking for work. Everyone is busy with their own commitments and I don’t want to trouble anyone, so I rarely call people, seeking opportunities.