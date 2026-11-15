Keralam govt eyes return to district co-operative banks

KOCHI: Is Kerala heading for a revival of district cooperative banks, seven years after their merger into Kerala Bank? Chief Minister V D Satheesan has raised serious questions over the wisdom of the merger, signalling a possible rethink of the cooperative banking structure. However, former Kerala Bank president Gopi Kottamurickal has cautioned that reversing the process would be virtually impossible.

Speaking at the 73rd All India Cooperative Week celebrations in Kochi on Saturday, Satheesan questioned what the state had gained by merging profit-making district cooperative banks into Kerala Bank, bringing them under tighter RBI regulation.

“The Karuvannur bank crisis could have been settled within 48 hours had the Thrissur District Cooperative Bank existed. Now, Kerala Bank is helpless in such situations because it is under the firm grip of the RBI. We merged all profit-making district cooperative banks and surrendered them to the RBI. What have we achieved? This needs serious examination,” he said.

The CM also expressed concern over the crisis affecting 470 cooperative societies and promised a comprehensive deposit guarantee scheme, saying the existing Rs 5 lakh protection was inadequate.

“People deposit their retirement benefits, money earned in the Gulf and savings meant for their children’s marriages. When they lose these deposits, their entire lives and dreams are shattered. This government will not allow that,” he said.