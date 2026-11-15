Minister Samsudheen shoots down pro-BJP union’s Young Scholar Exam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department has withdrawn its order granting permission for the Young Scholar Exam 2026, organised by the pro-BJP National Teachers’ Union (NTU) in association with Mayilpeeli, a magazine linked to RSS-affiliated Balagokulam. The move follows the intervention of General Education Minister N Samsudheen, who directed the department to call off the examination following media reports on the approval.

The minister has also sought an explanation from the Director of General Education over the permission granted to conduct the examination in government schools across Keralam. He also directed the Director to submit an urgent report explaining the circumstances under which the approval was issued.

The permission had been granted by a joint director on behalf of the Director of General Education, subject to two conditions: that the examination should not disrupt regular classes and that no special fee should be collected from students.

The examination was intended for upper primary and high school students. The department’s decision drew criticism from the SFI, particularly after reports that the minister was unaware of the approval.

Meanwhile, NTU office-bearers said the organisation had conducted a similar programme in association with a pro-RSS newspaper in schools three years ago.