Orthodox Church invites Patriarch of Antioch to Devalokam

KOTTAYAM: Even as speculation mounts over a possible visit by Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch, to St Mary’s Cathedral at Manarcad, on Sunday the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has cautioned that any attempt by him to visit the disputed parishes could trigger fresh tensions and complicate efforts to resolve the long-standing dispute.
At the same time, the Church has extended an invitation to the Patriarch to visit Devalokam, its headquarters, and hold talks with the Catholicos of the East in a bid to resolve the differences between the two factions.
Addressing a press conference, Dr Yuhanon Mar Diascoros Metropolitan, head of the Church’s media department, said the Orthodox Church would welcome a dialogue between the two spiritual leaders if it could pave the way for a lasting settlement. “The doors of Devalokam are open to him,” he said, expressing the Church’s willingness to have both leaders sit together at the same table to find a solution to the protracted dispute.
However, he cautioned that any attempt to visit the disputed parishes could lead to further confrontation. “Both sides have endured wounds and pain. The Church’s aspiration is to heal these wounds and establish lasting peace,” he said.
Referring to the Patriarch’s reported remarks in a media interview that Syria needed a constitution to ensure lasting peace, the metropolitan said the Patriarch, too, had a responsibility to respect the laws of India.
Legal storm over Patriarch’s church visit
Kochi: Even as Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II is likely to visit St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Cathedral at Manarcad on Sunday, his proposed visit has kicked up a legal storm, with either faction claiming court orders to be in their favour.
As per the Jacobite Syrian Church, the petitions filed in various courts by members of the Orthodox faction seeking to prevent the Patriarch from serving as the chief celebrant at the Holy Qurbana at the global Marian pilgrimage centre on Sunday weren’t favourable to the rival faction.
“It has come to our notice that factually incorrect propaganda is being spread through social media by misinterpreting the court orders. Everyone must refrain from such campaigns that create confusion among the faithful without understanding the true content of the court orders,” said the Jacobite church.