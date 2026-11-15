Orthodox Church invites Patriarch of Antioch to Devalokam

KOTTAYAM: Even as speculation mounts over a possible visit by Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch, to St Mary’s Cathedral at Manarcad, on Sunday the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has cautioned that any attempt by him to visit the disputed parishes could trigger fresh tensions and complicate efforts to resolve the long-standing dispute.

At the same time, the Church has extended an invitation to the Patriarch to visit Devalokam, its headquarters, and hold talks with the Catholicos of the East in a bid to resolve the differences between the two factions.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Yuhanon Mar Diascoros Metropolitan, head of the Church’s media department, said the Orthodox Church would welcome a dialogue between the two spiritual leaders if it could pave the way for a lasting settlement. “The doors of Devalokam are open to him,” he said, expressing the Church’s willingness to have both leaders sit together at the same table to find a solution to the protracted dispute.

However, he cautioned that any attempt to visit the disputed parishes could lead to further confrontation. “Both sides have endured wounds and pain. The Church’s aspiration is to heal these wounds and establish lasting peace,” he said.

Referring to the Patriarch’s reported remarks in a media interview that Syria needed a constitution to ensure lasting peace, the metropolitan said the Patriarch, too, had a responsibility to respect the laws of India.