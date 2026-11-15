Partymen blame Congress leadership for delay in appointments to boards and corporations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The disagreements within the Congress party over the delay in the appointments to boards and corporations are growing, with several office-bearers coming out criticising the party leadership in an online meeting convened by party state chief Sunny Joseph on Friday night. Party office-bearers believe the delay is mainly due to the party leadership’s lack of effective functioning in recent months rather than the differences over distribution of posts.

The party workers and leaders who attended the meeting demanded expediting the process.

“There are concerns among party members about media reports of differences of opinion in the leadership. Many raised the issue with the leaders. The KPCC president has told us that the appointments will be made only after consulting the Political Affairs Committee and other leaders,” said a source who attended the meeting.

Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Senior Congress leader M M Hassan said that there is widespread dissatisfaction over the delay in making the appointments.

“We don’t have any disagreements over the sharing of posts with the Muslim League. The League is the second party in the front. But everyone has raised concerns over the delay in making the appointments,” he said.

Following a meeting of Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and Sunny Joseph at the Cliff House the other day, the UDF leadership has almost finalised the distribution of board and corporation posts among its allies.