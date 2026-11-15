Patriarch Ignatius Peter III to be elevated to sainthood

KOCHI: Moran Mor Ignatius Peter III, Patriarch of Antioch and head of the Syriac Orthodox Church from 1872 to 1894, will be canonised as a saint. The request for Ignatius Peter III’s elevation to sainthood was made by Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Joseph at the Episcopal Synod convened at Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Jacobite Syrian Cathedral, on Saturday. The episcopal synod was held to commemorate the 150th anniversary celebrations of the historic Mulanthuruthy Synod, which was headed by Ignatius Peter III.

According to Kuriakose Mor Theophilose, Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and all the East, approved the request made by the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Church. “The synod also resolved to complete the subsequent canonical procedures to bring this declaration to fruition. The decision taken on the occasion of commemorating the historic 1876 Synod marks a momentous step in the Church’s history,” he said.

Patriarch Aphrem II recalled that the 1876 Mulanthuruthy Synod was convened during a period when the faith and heritage of the Church faced challenges. He called for collective effort towards achieving lasting peace in the Malankara Church.