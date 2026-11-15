SNDP, too, opens doors to CM V D Satheesan as he widens outreach

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the Nair Service Society (NSS), the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam has also opened its doors to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, giving fresh impetus to the letter’s efforts to build bridges with influential Hindu community organisations and broaden his social base.

The back-to-back developments are politically significant as Satheesan seeks to establish his acceptability across community lines while consolidating his position within the Congress. His outreach to the NSS and the SNDP’s willingness to engage with him come at a time when sections of the Congress have been critical of his perceived proximity to Jamaat-e-Islami and the influence of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The NSS engagement marked a departure from the earlier confrontation between Satheesan and its general secretary G Sukumaran Nair. The two had locked horns after Satheesan remarked that political leaders should not visit the doorsteps of community leaders.

However, after becoming chief minister, Satheesan took the initiative to end the estrangement and accepted the NSS invitation to inaugurate the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations at the organisation’s headquarters in Perunna on January 2, 2027.

The SNDP’s subsequent engagement with him has added another dimension to his community outreach.

The political significance of the exercise goes beyond maintaining cordial relations with community organisations.