1.5k women bikers conquer Indian roads under 33-year-old engineering graduate’s tutelage

KOZHIKODE: A woman handling a sports bike still invites curious glances on Indian roads. For Fais N, the reaction is proof how much needs to change.

An engineering graduate from Kozhikode’s Feroke, the 33-year-old has spent the past six years challenging the idea that manual motorcycles and sports bikes belong to men. Through the Community Riders Federation (CRF), he has trained more than 1,500 women, of ages ranging from 20 to 60, and taken over 5,000 women on rides across India; Nagaland, Sikkim and Ladakh, prominent among them.

The initiative was born out of his interest in making motorcycle riding safer and more accessible. While pursuing mechanical engineering, Fais started CRF to teach people bike riding and educate them about the importance of using appropriate riding gear and accessories to prevent accidents.

“Though I was not initially sure how women would respond to the initiative, I wanted to do something for those who always considered manual bikes a male-centric vehicle. My intention was to build a community where women riding motorcycles would become normalised,” says Fais.