1.5k women bikers conquer Indian roads under 33-year-old engineering graduate’s tutelage

KOZHIKODE: A woman handling a sports bike still invites curious glances on Indian roads. For Fais N, the reaction is proof how much needs to change.
An engineering graduate from Kozhikode’s Feroke, the 33-year-old has spent the past six years challenging the idea that manual motorcycles and sports bikes belong to men. Through the Community Riders Federation (CRF), he has trained more than 1,500 women, of ages ranging from 20 to 60, and taken over 5,000 women on rides across India; Nagaland, Sikkim and Ladakh, prominent among them.
The initiative was born out of his interest in making motorcycle riding safer and more accessible. While pursuing mechanical engineering, Fais started CRF to teach people bike riding and educate them about the importance of using appropriate riding gear and accessories to prevent accidents.
“Though I was not initially sure how women would respond to the initiative, I wanted to do something for those who always considered manual bikes a male-centric vehicle. My intention was to build a community where women riding motorcycles would become normalised,” says Fais.
With more than 3 lakh online followers, the CRF has attracted riders from across India and even abroad who approach Fais for training. So far, it has organised more than 1,000 events, taking riders on journeys across the country. Fais has also established two riding communities, one of them exclusively for women.
His training programme is designed to make motorcycle riding accessible even to beginners. “We initially take beginners on short-distance rides so that they get comfortable with the motorcycle and develop confidence. Later, we give them targets, like undertaking solo trips to nearby cities. This helps them overcome their hesitation and become independent riders,” he says.
The initiative has also received support from national and international companies, in the form of riding accessories, sponsorships and discounts for community members. Fais credits his parents for standing by him throughout the journey. His sister Fahmitha N, also a rider, plays an active role in managing the organisation’s activities, while his two brothers have also been a source of support.
Special moments
Among the many experiences that have stayed with Fais, taking a 59-year-old woman from Bengaluru to Ladakh stands out. “It was a wonderful experience. She learnt to ride in a short span of time and went on to accomplish a feat many might hesitate to attempt,” he says. Another memorable experience involved a 53-year-old woman who travelled with her 74-year-old mother riding pillion. “Both did their best; it was a great experience for everyone in the community,” says Fais.