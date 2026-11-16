‘A’ group returns: Young faces to revive Oommen Chandy’s faction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having organised a meeting of its leaders, the Congress ‘A’ group is preparing to become active again by projecting young leaders P C Vishnunadh and Shafi Parambil as its faces. While leaders argued that a lack of coordination and consultation within the Congress has prompted the move, party workers remain hopeful about the faction regaining its strength.

“We prioritise the party’s common good over factional or personal interests and worked together to bring the party into power after a decade. But the lack of discussion and coordination within the party after the UDF came to power six months ago has prompted the leaders to meet and raise the concern. After several years, the leaders have come together. Right now, we also have young leaders, like KPCC working presidents Shafi Parambil and P C Vishnunadh, to project and lead us,” a party insider from Kochi told TNIE.

The ‘A’ group, which was led by former chief minister Oommen Chandy, became inactive after he withdrew from active politics because of health issues. In the meantime, the ‘I’ group expanded, with senior leaders K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan emerging as prominent figures in the party. As the Congress returned to power in Keralam after 10 years, the party is also witnessing a resurgence of factional identities.

A senior Congress leader, who is part of the ‘A’ group, said the move was not intended to promote factionalism but to ensure better participation and consultation within the party.