‘A’ group returns: Young faces to revive Oommen Chandy’s faction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having organised a meeting of its leaders, the Congress ‘A’ group is preparing to become active again by projecting young leaders P C Vishnunadh and Shafi Parambil as its faces. While leaders argued that a lack of coordination and consultation within the Congress has prompted the move, party workers remain hopeful about the faction regaining its strength.
“We prioritise the party’s common good over factional or personal interests and worked together to bring the party into power after a decade. But the lack of discussion and coordination within the party after the UDF came to power six months ago has prompted the leaders to meet and raise the concern. After several years, the leaders have come together. Right now, we also have young leaders, like KPCC working presidents Shafi Parambil and P C Vishnunadh, to project and lead us,” a party insider from Kochi told TNIE.
The ‘A’ group, which was led by former chief minister Oommen Chandy, became inactive after he withdrew from active politics because of health issues. In the meantime, the ‘I’ group expanded, with senior leaders K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan emerging as prominent figures in the party. As the Congress returned to power in Keralam after 10 years, the party is also witnessing a resurgence of factional identities.
A senior Congress leader, who is part of the ‘A’ group, said the move was not intended to promote factionalism but to ensure better participation and consultation within the party.
“There have been many issues and discussions in the party recently. However, the discussions are not reaching the grassroots. ‘A’ group leaders are absent in many of the discussions. The intention is not to revive the groups or bring factional divisions but to ensure better coordination between the party and the state government as well as within the party,” the leader said.
The move comes amid a sentiment that leaders in the faction should remain united. Earlier this year, ahead of the assembly elections, several ‘A’ group leaders had also aligned themselves with Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organisation).
“Oommen Chandy has disciples across the state. But many of them drifted away from the ‘A’ group eventually. Now there is a strong feeling that everyone should stay united to survive.
Youngsters like Shafi and Vishnunadh also attended the meeting. We have other young leaders, such as Chandy Oommen and T Siddique, who were also part of the group. They are leaders who should be leading the party in the future,” said another senior Congress leader part of the ‘A’ group.
Behanan for chief
The ‘A’ group is also planning to highlight senior leader Benny Behanan as its nominee for the post of KPCC president. “Many names are doing the rounds for the post of KPCC president. If the ‘A’ group has to propose a candidate, it would probably be Benny Behanan. He is a senior leader and has also served as the UDF convener. However, the priority now is to improve consultation within the Congress party,” added an insider