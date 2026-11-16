Amid Keralam's Punnapra-Vayalar row within Left, CPI to document its history

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the ongoing tussle between the two major Left parties in the state over portrayal of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, the CPI is all set to document its history to ensure a “true portrayal” of its struggles over the decades.

The CPI state leadership has directed its district units to document the movement, its history and evolution over the decades. This would be a special task for the party in Alappuzha, to serve as a befitting response to the CPM’s portrayal of the 1946 revolt.

The move gains significance as a section of leaders in the CPM and CPI have been engaged in a bitter tussle over CPM mouthpiece Chintha, allegedly sidelining veteran Communist T V Thomas in its special issue on the 80th anniversary of the Punnapra - Vayalar struggle.

There were allegations that the CPM account attempted to minimize the contributions of the senior leader who played a key role in it.

In a first of its kind move, the Communist Party of India has undertaken a gigantic mission to record its struggles and document the party’s growth in each district.

Though the decision was taken some time back, the matter came up before the party state secretariat and executive meetings two days ago.