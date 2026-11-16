Amid Keralam's Punnapra-Vayalar row within Left, CPI to document its history

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the ongoing tussle between the two major Left parties in the state over portrayal of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, the CPI is all set to document its history to ensure a “true portrayal” of its struggles over the decades.
The CPI state leadership has directed its district units to document the movement, its history and evolution over the decades. This would be a special task for the party in Alappuzha, to serve as a befitting response to the CPM’s portrayal of the 1946 revolt.
The move gains significance as a section of leaders in the CPM and CPI have been engaged in a bitter tussle over CPM mouthpiece Chintha, allegedly sidelining veteran Communist T V Thomas in its special issue on the 80th anniversary of the Punnapra - Vayalar struggle.
There were allegations that the CPM account attempted to minimize the contributions of the senior leader who played a key role in it.
In a first of its kind move, the Communist Party of India has undertaken a gigantic mission to record its struggles and document the party’s growth in each district.
Though the decision was taken some time back, the matter came up before the party state secretariat and executive meetings two days ago.
The state leadership directed all district units to speed up the initiative, especially in the wake of the current political situation.
The attempt is to take forward the move by late CPI leader N E Balram who had started documenting the party’s history in the state, said senior CPI leader P Prasad.
“Continuing with the same, the party’s history in all districts will be recorded. Thrissur has completed the same, while Kozhikode has already begun work. Other districts too have been asked to finish the work without delay and come up with the party history in six months.
It would cover the party’s growth over the decades, right from its inception in the state. Small struggles at the district level which have not figured in the party’s history at the state level will find a place in this work,” Prasad told TNIE.
The party has decided to take assistance from prominent people and go through other historical documents to prepare its history. “We would refer to historic documents, collect data from each and every corner in addition to engaging experts so as to ensure that history is written in a factual manner, without any bias or prejudice,” he added.
Bitter tussle
The move gains significance as a section of leaders in the CPM and CPI have been engaged in a bitter tussle over CPM mouthpiece Chintha, allegedly sidelining veteran Communist T V Thomas in its special issue on the 80th anniversary of the Punnapra - Vayalar struggle. There were allegations that the CPM account attempted to minimize the contributions of the senior leader who played a key role in it.