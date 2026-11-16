Autonomy push won’t hurt public colleges: Keralam government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the controversy over easing approval norms for autonomous colleges, the UDF government has sought to dispel concerns that the move to cut bureaucratic red tape would come at the expense of government and aided institutions, citing fresh infrastructure investments and the sanctioning of new courses in public colleges.
The government argues that scrapping No Objection Certificate requirement for specified courses in autonomous colleges will remove an unnecessary layer of approval after varsity scrutiny. Higher Education Minister Roji M John said no application for a new course had been rejected in the past decade, making government clearance a mere procedural formality that only caused delays.
“The reform thus streamlines two approval processes into one without altering existing academic or regulatory standards,” Roji told TNIE, asserting that merit, reservation and fee-regulatory provisions would remain intact.
The minister said the UDF government had sanctioned around 45 new courses in nearly 27 government colleges within six months of assuming office. It had also directed colleges with low enrolment to restructure their programmes. In addition, the government has earmarked `122.34 crore for infrastructure development in government arts and science, engineering, polytechnic and fine arts colleges.
Academics, however, are divided over the likely impact of the autonomy policy. Higher education policy expert Amruth G Kumar warned that selectively easing restrictions could put public institutions at a disadvantage, as self-financing colleges gain greater freedom to introduce courses tailored to market demand.
“Courses with strong employment prospects could increasingly become accessible only to financially better-off families, putting students from marginalised and working-class backgrounds at a disadvantage,” he said.
Kumar called for government and aided colleges to be given equal academic freedom and flexibility in designing curricula. He also advocated faculty redeployment and a time-bound, single-window clearance system to ensure a level playing field.
Dr Kuncheria P Isaac, former vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, took a contrasting view, strongly backing the removal of what he described as an unnecessary procedural hurdle.
“Once a proposed course has been vetted by the regulator and the university, a separate government NOC serves little purpose,” he said. The government, universities and regulators should set standards and monitor outcomes, but refrain from interfering in academic decisions, he said.
Academics said the debate goes beyond scrapping an approval requirement to the larger question of how Keralam can expand academic freedom while ensuring public institutions remain competitive, accessible and adequately funded.
Autonomy reforms: Govt’s assurance
NOC removal aims to cut procedural delays
No new course application rejected in decade
45 courses sanctioned across 27 government colleges
Rs 122.34 crore allocated for public college infrastructure
Academics divided over impact on public institutions