Autonomy push won’t hurt public colleges: Keralam government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the controversy over easing approval norms for autonomous colleges, the UDF government has sought to dispel concerns that the move to cut bureaucratic red tape would come at the expense of government and aided institutions, citing fresh infrastructure investments and the sanctioning of new courses in public colleges.

The government argues that scrapping No Objection Certificate requirement for specified courses in autonomous colleges will remove an unnecessary layer of approval after varsity scrutiny. Higher Education Minister Roji M John said no application for a new course had been rejected in the past decade, making government clearance a mere procedural formality that only caused delays.

“The reform thus streamlines two approval processes into one without altering existing academic or regulatory standards,” Roji told TNIE, asserting that merit, reservation and fee-regulatory provisions would remain intact.

The minister said the UDF government had sanctioned around 45 new courses in nearly 27 government colleges within six months of assuming office. It had also directed colleges with low enrolment to restructure their programmes. In addition, the government has earmarked `122.34 crore for infrastructure development in government arts and science, engineering, polytechnic and fine arts colleges.

Academics, however, are divided over the likely impact of the autonomy policy. Higher education policy expert Amruth G Kumar warned that selectively easing restrictions could put public institutions at a disadvantage, as self-financing colleges gain greater freedom to introduce courses tailored to market demand.