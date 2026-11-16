Kasaragod’s first-ever national angling tourney makes a mega splash

KASARAGOD: On Sunday morning, Shiriya River was dotted with persons clad in blue jerseys and angling gear. The setting: Kasaragod’s first-ever national angling championship. Around 8.30am, Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, accompanied by Manjeshwar MLA and Kasaragod block panchayat standing committee chairperson Ashraf Karla, threw the event open and for the next four hours anglers patiently reeled in and out their artificial baits on the Shiriya, hoping for that magical catch.
The competition saw 71 anglers — both professional and amateurs ones — from across Keralam, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu vying for honours. Kousar Ahmed from Mogral reeled in a 920-gram Red Snapper to win the first prize while Nizar M finished second with a 245-gram catch and Afsal S secured the third prize with a 145-gram fish. The top three won cash awards of Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively, all belonging to Kasaragod district.
Chairman of the Karnataka State Minimum Wages Advisory Board T M Shahid Thekkil gave away the prizes. In a national event held in Kannur in 2022, another Kasaragod resident, Rafeek Khader from Arikady, had emerged the winner. Expressing his joy over a national-level angling championship being held in Kasaragod as well, Rafeek said the event was well-organised. Rafeek was honoured at the prize distribution ceremony for his earlier achievement.
Kousar, the winner, said Sunday’s event was the first-ever competition he had participated in. “I’m glad I could win the first prize,” he said. A fellow competitor, Johnson K V, who hails from Alappuzha and works at the Mangalpady village office in Kasaragod, said he was delighted to participate in a competition happening in Kasaragod for the first time. The angling championship was jointly organised by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Kasaragod block panchayat, with support from the state and central tourism departments.
According to the organisers, there is immense potential for tourism development centred around the rivers, backwaters, and mangrove forests between Kasaragod and Manjeshwar. They termed the angling competition in the Shiriya a stepping stone in that direction.