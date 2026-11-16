Keralam: No staff at reception of rest house; Five suspended

ALAPPUZHA: Five employees of the public works department (PWD) Rest House near Alappuzha Beach have been suspended after no staff member was present at the reception when Public Works Minister P K Basheer visited the facility.

The action was taken on the minister’s instructions following an inspection, which found that only two of the five employees on duty had marked their attendance.

Those suspended are Rest House manager V V Vipinan, SLR worker K Kamar, cook M R Ramanujan, sweepers Sreekala Nandan and Binu Sebastian.

The incident happened on Tuesday, when the minister arrived at the rest house and found no staff member present at the reception. He subsequently directed officials to examine the attendance records and the functioning of the facility.

The employees concerned reportedly explained that they had gone out for lunch when the minister arrived. However, the minister stressed the need to ensure the presence of staff and uninterrupted service at the government rest house.

He had directed the executive engineer of the Buildings Division to submit an urgent report on the incident. The suspension orders were issued based on the report and the findings of the inspection.

The PWD has introduced various reforms to improve the functioning of government rest houses and ensure better services, including making the facilities more accessible to the public.