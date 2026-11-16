‘No political pressure on traffic enforcement’: CM Satheesan vows 6-month crackdown

KOCHI: Amid a spate of fatal road accidents involving rash and negligent driving, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday called for stringent enforcement of traffic laws, warning that no political leader or public representative would be allowed to intervene on behalf of violators.

Inaugurating the state-level launch of ‘Jeeva-Suyatra’ road safety mission in Ernakulam, Satheesan directed police and motor vehicles department (MVD) officials to take action against offenders without considering their political or social influence.

He called for an uncompromising approach to enforcement over the next six months, even if it invited public criticism. “If people turn against this government over this issue, I will take full responsibility,” Satheesan said.

The announcement comes amid concerns over the state’s failure to ensure stringent enforcement despite a series of fatal accidents, such as the Nedumbassery crash, in which three youngsters were fatally rammed by a speeding car, and the Cheranalloor accident, in which a 55-year-old was killed after a car allegedly driven by a minor hit him.

Satheesan said drunk driving, speeding, using phone while driving, and violation of traffic signals should invite strict action, including cancellation of driving licences. “How many families have lost breadwinners because of road accidents? The Jeeva-Suyatra mission is a good start towards ensuring road safety,” he said.

The mission aims to reduce road accidents, fatalities and injuries by 50% by 2030. Actor Mammootty, its brand ambassador, said nearly 99% of road accidents were caused by human error, with mechanical failures accounting for only a small share.