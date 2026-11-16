Patriarch’s Manarcad visit deepens Orthodox and Jacobite faction rift in Keralam

KOTTAYAM: Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East and Supreme Head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, on Sunday visited St Mary’s Cathedral at Manarcad here which is currently managed by the Jacobite faction, amid opposition from the rival Malankara Orthodox faction.

The Orthodox Church alleged that the Patriarch’s visit to the disputed cathedral had undermined efforts to bring about lasting peace between the two factions, accusing the state government and certain political leaders of facilitating the move.

The Patriarch, who is on a five-day visit to Keralam, reached the cathedral around 9.15am and received a grand reception from thousands of Jacobite Church faithful.

Heavy security arrangements were made to prevent any untoward incidents in view of opposition from the Orthodox faction to the Patriarch’s visit, the police said.

He later performed the holy mass at the cathedral as part of his visit. Currently managed by the Jacobite faction, the Malankara Orthodox faction also claims ownership of the church. Orthodox Church Metropolitan Yohanon Mar Diascoros said “Entering a church that remains under dispute, without resolving the issues through discussions, has only created another wound. It will not be easy to heal it.”

He also questioned whether the events at Manarcad and Kothamangalam churches were effectively “government-sponsored” programmes.