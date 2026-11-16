Pinarayi alleges corruption in power deal with VEH Global

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that the UDF government’s decision to purchase 200 MW of electricity from VEH Global without a tender or sanction of the regulatory commission is an act of corruption and cause a huge loss to the exchequer.

He said the Electricity Act sections stipulate that price of the electricity to be purchased should be accepted by the regulatory commission or fixed through a tender process. However, the decision taken last month to purchase power from VEH Global at a price of Rs 11 per unit was taken based on offers from the company. The regulatory commission is yet to recognise the decision.

“The government signed the contract at a high price at a time wind-generated electricity is available at Rs 3-4,” Pinarayi said. He added that the government, on September 22, accepted VEH’s offer, but on the same order it clarified that VEH was not eligible to take part in the tender process, which is ironical. He also questioned at whose behest the contract was awarded to a firm that did not meet eligibility criteria, urging Chief Minister V D Satheesan to respond on the matter before the public.