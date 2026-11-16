Revisiting Keralam’s roots

KOCHI: Some travel to see places. Rajeev Pallikkonam is more interested in why those places are important.
That is what the historian from Kochi focuses on when he takes travel enthusiasts to trips across Keralam. This is achieved either by visiting the integral parts of the ancient port city of Muziris or tracing the origins of rivers and megalithic sites. At times, the route described in a 14th-century poem serves as inspiration.
“We offer learning and leisure, in equal measure,” says Rajeev, who founded Roots & Roads Heritage Tours in June for small-group journeys across heritage sites. The idea grew out of his 15 years of exploring local history and a desire to let everyone experience it first hand. Now, he has put together 12 routes that explore the state’s past through its towns, rivers, monuments and communities.
Take for instance, the two-day Muziris heritage tour. Participants travel through the remains of Kodungallur Fort, Cheraman Parambu, historic places of worship, Paliam Palace, the Paravur synagogue and Pattanam archaeological excavation site.
On a boat ride across the Periyar to Chendamangalam visitors can spot a region where places of worship of four religions stand close to one another.
Another distinctive itinerary follows the route described in Unnuneeli Sandesam, the 14th-century Malayalam messenger poem. Over three days, participants travel from Thiruvananthapuram through Varkala, Kollam, Mavelikkara, Tiruvalla and several other places to reach Kaduthuruthy. Both the poem’s literary features and the social structures, administrative systems and transport routes of the period are discussed during the trips.
An article series published in a periodical in 2011 prompted him to document his findings on local history. From 2014, he started sharing his research on social media, where discussions with like-minded people encouraged him to pursue the subject.
However, rather than pursuing historical research alone and publishing books, Rajeev wanted to make it a collective effort through study trips and heritage explorations.
“I wanted to bring people with similar interests together and make the study of history an enjoyable collective effort. Discussions during the journeys also helped me learn new things,” he says, explaining the idea behind Roots & Roads.
The tour services, with Rajeev as curator and Zakir Hussain and Manish Kuzhiveli as principal organisers, also offer lake explorations that let enthusiasts experience the agricultural landscape of Vembanad Lake, where nearly 20,000 acres of reclaimed paddy fields are cultivated below water level. The heritage boat journey takes visitors through waterways hardly touched by tourist boats and offers a peek into Kuttanad’s farming practices.
Tracing the origins of Meenachil and Manimala rivers by taking travellers through the rivers’ upper catchment areas, waterfalls and surrounding landscapes is another attraction. They also learn about heritage of towns like Kottayam and Changanassery, including their old markets, temples, churches, mosques, palaces and educational institutions.
Then there are trips through Iron Age burial structures such as dolmens, menhirs, burial cists and cairn circles scattered across the Meenachil river basin, or through Anjunadu valleys near Munnar, where clusters of ancient dolmens can be found in places such as Kanthalloor, Marayoor and Chinnar.
Participants also get to spend time in settlements of Kurichya, Kuruma, Kattunaikkan and Paniya tribes in Wayanad and learn about their music, art, food and ways of life. Visits to Edakkal Caves and Jain heritage sites and Nila exploration are on the list, too. “The journeys are as much a field study as an outing. We travel with the group throughout, discussing the history and cultural significance of each site,” he says.
Iron Age burial structures
Some of the tours involve lake explorations, trips through Iron Age burial structures scattered across Meenachil river basin, or through Anjunadu valleys near Munnar, where clusters of ancient dolmens can be found in Kanthalloor, Marayoor and Chinnar