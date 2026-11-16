Revisiting Keralam’s roots

KOCHI: Some travel to see places. Rajeev Pallikkonam is more interested in why those places are important.

That is what the historian from Kochi focuses on when he takes travel enthusiasts to trips across Keralam. This is achieved either by visiting the integral parts of the ancient port city of Muziris or tracing the origins of rivers and megalithic sites. At times, the route described in a 14th-century poem serves as inspiration.

“We offer learning and leisure, in equal measure,” says Rajeev, who founded Roots & Roads Heritage Tours in June for small-group journeys across heritage sites. The idea grew out of his 15 years of exploring local history and a desire to let everyone experience it first hand. Now, he has put together 12 routes that explore the state’s past through its towns, rivers, monuments and communities.

Take for instance, the two-day Muziris heritage tour. Participants travel through the remains of Kodungallur Fort, Cheraman Parambu, historic places of worship, Paliam Palace, the Paravur synagogue and Pattanam archaeological excavation site.

On a boat ride across the Periyar to Chendamangalam visitors can spot a region where places of worship of four religions stand close to one another.