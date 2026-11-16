Thiruvananthapuram ranks high in quality of life list; many metros behind

KOCHI: The rivers, lakes and ocean drew renowned dancer-choreographer Daksha Sheth to Thiruvananthapuram. The extraordinary diversity of nature and culture that the city offered made her stay.
When she settled in Vellayani in 1988, Sheth found herself in a place where the landscape changed dramatically within a radius of 50 km — from coconut groves and paddy fields to rubber plantations, the foothills of the Western Ghats and tea gardens.
For someone who loves trees and flowers, it was an incredible setting. “Thiruvananthapuram has this extraordinary diversity and depth. I find it a cultural treasure of India,” says Sheth, who raised her children in the city.
Nearly four decades later, a data offers an endorsement of what Sheth experienced. Thiruvananthapuram has secured a quality-of-life score of 121.5 in Numbeo’s 2026 mid-year ranking of Indian cities.
Though nowhere near the top, the score places the state capital among the country’s better cities to live in, ahead of several larger metropolitan centres. Pune leads with a score of 164.2, followed by Hyderabad at 157.4 and Mangaluru at 146.9. Thiruvananthapuram’s appeal, however, lies in the balance it offers between affordability, safety, healthcare and a relatively manageable urban environment.
Numbeo, one of the world’s largest databases of cost-of-living and quality-of-life information, puts Thiruvananthapuram’s Cost of Living Index at 18.1, significantly lower than Mumbai’s 25.8 and Delhi’s 22.5.
‘T’Puram safe, affordable, has great balance’
For Dutchman Martijn van der Spek, the numbers merely confirm what he discovered decades ago. He first came to Keralam as a student from the Netherlands. A holiday in 1992 left him captivated. After working in several places across the world, he returned in 2001 to set up a branch of a Dutch company at Technopark.
Spek, who holds a master’s degree in computer science from Delft University of Technology, later founded his own venture, Sparkling Apps, in the city in 2011. The company develops apps and websites. “The biggest attraction of Trivandrum is the quality of life. Infrastructure is good. It is the only place in India where you have an international airport from which you can reach either your home, Technopark, malls, beaches or hospitals within about 30 minutes. And all of the highest quality,” he said.
“The place is clean, safe and affordable. Other cities I lived in have been great in some aspects, but Thiruvanthapuram has a great balance.”
For Sheth, who set up her Daksha Sheth Dance Company in Thiruvananthapuram, the temples were another major attraction. From the famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple to ancient shrines such as the Vellayani Bhadrakali Temple, which she believes is more than 600-700 years old, the city offered a cultural depth that was difficult to find elsewhere.
The rituals, she says, have been preserved and passed down through generations. The family’s life revolved around nature and culture. Regular swims in the ocean and the lake, exposure to Keralam’s rich traditions and interactions with a close circle of friends gave her children what she describes as a rich upbringing.
Healthcare is another of the city’s strengths. It scores 63.4 on Numbeo’s Healthcare Index, placing it in the ‘high’ category. The cost advantage is also reflected in household budgets. A family of four living in a rented apartment needs around Rs 77,539 a month, according to Numbeo.
Earning power one concern
The Numbeo ranking also highlights an important weakness: earning power. The city’s Purchasing Power Index stands at 47.5, categorised as ‘very low’, reflecting relatively modest local wages
Housing affordability too remains a concern. T’Puram’s property price-to-income ratio stands at 12.9, indicating that buying a home remains a considerable financial commitment, even if it is less daunting than in India’s costlier metros