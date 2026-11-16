Thiruvananthapuram ranks high in quality of life list; many metros behind

KOCHI: The rivers, lakes and ocean drew renowned dancer-choreographer Daksha Sheth to Thiruvananthapuram. The extraordinary diversity of nature and culture that the city offered made her stay.

When she settled in Vellayani in 1988, Sheth found herself in a place where the landscape changed dramatically within a radius of 50 km — from coconut groves and paddy fields to rubber plantations, the foothills of the Western Ghats and tea gardens.

For someone who loves trees and flowers, it was an incredible setting. “Thiruvananthapuram has this extraordinary diversity and depth. I find it a cultural treasure of India,” says Sheth, who raised her children in the city.

Nearly four decades later, a data offers an endorsement of what Sheth experienced. Thiruvananthapuram has secured a quality-of-life score of 121.5 in Numbeo’s 2026 mid-year ranking of Indian cities.

Though nowhere near the top, the score places the state capital among the country’s better cities to live in, ahead of several larger metropolitan centres. Pune leads with a score of 164.2, followed by Hyderabad at 157.4 and Mangaluru at 146.9. Thiruvananthapuram’s appeal, however, lies in the balance it offers between affordability, safety, healthcare and a relatively manageable urban environment.

Numbeo, one of the world’s largest databases of cost-of-living and quality-of-life information, puts Thiruvananthapuram’s Cost of Living Index at 18.1, significantly lower than Mumbai’s 25.8 and Delhi’s 22.5.