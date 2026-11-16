Uninterrupted aravana prasadam supply assured: Keralam Minister K Muraleedharan

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is confident of maintaining an uninterrupted supply of aravana prasadam during the upcoming annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season, Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan has said. He also said that the police have been directed to allow 75 pilgrims a minute to climb the 18 holy steps to regulate the rush and ensure smooth darshan.

Dismissing concerns over the availability of aravana and appam, the minister said the production facility was functioning round the clock to meet the demand. He said he had personally visited the production unit and was convinced of the dedication and hard work of the employees.

“The employees are working 24 hours a day to ensure uninterrupted production. The board has promised that the pilgrimage season can be completed smoothly if 75 lakh tins of aravana are made available,” he said. The minister said there was no reason for concern over the availability of the two major prasadam offerings, adding that arrangements were being made to ensure their adequate supply throughout the pilgrimage season.

The minister was addressing a gathering at Pampa after the inauguration ceremony of the renovated Chalakkayam-Pampa road on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the government has been giving priority to improving infrastructure and pilgrim facilities.