Will ensure improved facilities for pilgrims: TDB president K Jayakumar

SABARIMALA: Elaborate and effective measures have been taken to ensure improved facilities for pilgrims during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season beginning on Tuesday, according to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Jayakumar.
Speaking to TNIE, the TDB president said, as part of the arrangements, a buffer stock of 50 lakh containers of aranava would ensure smooth availability of the prasadam for pilgrims. With a daily production of around 3 to 3.5 lakh containers, the pilgrims would not face any shortage, he said.
Regarding appam, he said around 5 lakh packets would be kept as buffer stock, and with a daily production of 50,000 packets, the prasadam would be adequate to meet the demand. To reduce the hardship of waiting in long-winding queues for buying prasadam, half a dozen counters have been opened at Sannidhanam.
Measures are also in place to ensure quality while providing free food, including sadya for lunch, to devotees at the Annadana Mandapam near Malikappuram temple. The motive behind the whole exercise is to cater to the requirements of all devotees who come for darsan during the season, Jayakumar said.
At Pampa, devotees would be given free food at the facility located opposite the foot overbridge at Manappuram. At the pilgrim transit centres in Nilackal, Erumely and Pandalam, similar food outlets would be made available for the devotees during the pilgrimage season.
And for the first time in the history of Sabarimala, a whopping 150 tonnes of waste accumulated over the years behind the Annadana Mandapam and at Pandithavalam were moved out and processed with incinerators near Malikppuram temple under the Clean Kerala Mission, Jayakumar said.
Steps have also been taken for the smooth functioning of the 10-odd queue complexes between Sabaripeedam and Saramkuthi during the peak days of the pilgrimage season, he said. Basic facilities — including snacks, medicated drinking water, and toilets — would be made available for devotees at the queue complexes. At the Valiyanadapandal, medicated drinking water and snacks would be distributed, the TDB president added.
CM to open pilgrim facilitation centre at Kochi airport
Kochi: Chief Minister V D Satheesan will inaugurate the pilgrim facilitation centre for Sabarimala pilgrims at Cochin International Airport Limited on Tuesday. Located near the police aid post, adjacent to the domestic arrival terminal, the centre will remain open round the clock. Spread across 5,000 sq ft, it offers several facilities for pilgrims, including KSRTC bus services to and from the airport. A booking counter has been set up at the centre, where pilgrims can also book chartered bus services based on demand. The chief minister will flag off the KSRTC bus service as part of the inauguration.