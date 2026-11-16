Will ensure improved facilities for pilgrims: TDB president K Jayakumar

SABARIMALA: Elaborate and effective measures have been taken to ensure improved facilities for pilgrims during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season beginning on Tuesday, according to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Jayakumar.

Speaking to TNIE, the TDB president said, as part of the arrangements, a buffer stock of 50 lakh containers of aranava would ensure smooth availability of the prasadam for pilgrims. With a daily production of around 3 to 3.5 lakh containers, the pilgrims would not face any shortage, he said.

Regarding appam, he said around 5 lakh packets would be kept as buffer stock, and with a daily production of 50,000 packets, the prasadam would be adequate to meet the demand. To reduce the hardship of waiting in long-winding queues for buying prasadam, half a dozen counters have been opened at Sannidhanam.

Measures are also in place to ensure quality while providing free food, including sadya for lunch, to devotees at the Annadana Mandapam near Malikappuram temple. The motive behind the whole exercise is to cater to the requirements of all devotees who come for darsan during the season, Jayakumar said.

At Pampa, devotees would be given free food at the facility located opposite the foot overbridge at Manappuram. At the pilgrim transit centres in Nilackal, Erumely and Pandalam, similar food outlets would be made available for the devotees during the pilgrimage season.