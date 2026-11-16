Young Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Kasaragod; hunting gun recovered

KASARAGOD: A young man was found dead with gunshot wounds at Muliyar Kattippalam in Adhur police station limits on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Hyder Ali (27) from Manjakkal Kattippalam.

His friend Muhammed Rameez found Hyder Ali fallen down near his scooter in a ground close to the borewell at Kattippalam around 12.10 A.M on Monday.

Rameez called up another of their friends, Ajeer and they rushed him to the private hospital at Povval near Cherkala.

Doctors confirmed that Ali was dead and found gunshot wounds. They alerted the local police.

Police have recovered a hunting gun near the spot where Ali was found dead. Police have filed a case and are investigating.