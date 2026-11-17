The Kerala government is facing questions over its handling of social media content after Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala's reply in the Assembly appeared to contradict Chief Minister V D Satheesan's earlier claim that no directions had been issued to Meta to remove posts critical of him or the government.

The contradiction emerged on Tuesday after Chennithala's replies to Assembly questions on the removal of social media posts became public.

According to a PTI report, responding to an unstarred question by CPI(M) MLA Xavier Chittilappally on action taken against news cards and social media posts carrying photographs of the Chief Minister and other ministers, Chennithala said notices had been issued to social media platforms seeking the removal of images that appeared to have been edited using artificial intelligence or morphed.

The action was taken under the Information Technology Act and Rules through the Centre's 'Sahyog' portal, the Home Minister said.

Sahyog is a centralised digital platform launched by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to facilitate the transmission of notices to social media intermediaries, telecom service providers and online platforms.

Chennithala also disclosed that the government had received 4,201 complaints concerning the circulation of AI-edited and morphed images and videos, including those depicting the Chief Minister and other ministers. Legal action was taken in 3,472 of these cases, he said, reported PTI.