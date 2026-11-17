The Kerala government is facing questions over its handling of social media content after Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala's reply in the Assembly appeared to contradict Chief Minister V D Satheesan's earlier claim that no directions had been issued to Meta to remove posts critical of him or the government.
The contradiction emerged on Tuesday after Chennithala's replies to Assembly questions on the removal of social media posts became public.
According to a PTI report, responding to an unstarred question by CPI(M) MLA Xavier Chittilappally on action taken against news cards and social media posts carrying photographs of the Chief Minister and other ministers, Chennithala said notices had been issued to social media platforms seeking the removal of images that appeared to have been edited using artificial intelligence or morphed.
The action was taken under the Information Technology Act and Rules through the Centre's 'Sahyog' portal, the Home Minister said.
Sahyog is a centralised digital platform launched by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to facilitate the transmission of notices to social media intermediaries, telecom service providers and online platforms.
Chennithala also disclosed that the government had received 4,201 complaints concerning the circulation of AI-edited and morphed images and videos, including those depicting the Chief Minister and other ministers. Legal action was taken in 3,472 of these cases, he said, reported PTI.
A total of 15,627 posts or links had also been removed during the tenure of the current UDF government, according to his reply.
The response is at odds with Satheesan's public remarks at a press conference on August 13, when he denied that he or the government had instructed Meta to remove posts critical of them.
The Chief Minister had instead claimed that some posts praising him had been taken down by Meta.
He had also offered to write to social media intermediaries seeking the restoration of content critical of him, if media organisations complained about its removal.
"If your news reports or online media posts have been removed, you should make efforts to get them restored. The government will support you in that. The government can write a letter if needed. I can write a letter to Meta if needed, stating that posts criticising me should not be removed. I am ready to do that," Satheesan had said.
The issue has also come under scrutiny following two recent Kerala High Court judgments permitting a digital news platform and a farmers' group to operate their Facebook accounts, which had been blocked by Meta.
The judgments brought to light instances in which the police had instructed the social media intermediary to block specific content or entire accounts in separate cases.
(With inputs from PTI)