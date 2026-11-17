PALAKKAD: The UDF has lost power in Anakkara grama panchayat, with CPM member MV Jamsheena being elected president in the election held on Tuesday.

The victory came after three Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) members stayed away from the election, allowing Jamsheena, a member representing Ward 5, to secure seven votes and win by a margin of one vote.

The UDF had earlier lost the presidency following a no-confidence motion moved by the CPM. The presidential election, originally scheduled for Monday, was postponed to Tuesday after Muslim League members abstained from the proceedings.

Though Congress members reached the panchayat office on Monday, they did not participate in the election process, forcing the postponement.

At the meeting held at the panchayat office on Tuesday morning, all seven CPM members, six Congress members and one BJP member were present.

However, sitting vice-president Seenath Pulikkal and Muslim League members Salma Basheer and Sheeba Pulikkal stayed away from the election.

BJP member Nisha maintained a neutral stand during the voting. With the Muslim League members abstaining and the BJP member not voting in favour of either candidate, Jamsheena secured seven votes and was declared elected with a one-vote majority.

The political crisis in the panchayat stemmed from differences between the Congress and the Muslim League over temporary appointments in the local body. The disagreement had triggered a rift within the UDF, with the three Muslim League members supporting the no-confidence motion brought by the CPM.

Their support proved decisive in the motion, resulting in the ouster of Congress member P N Ambika as president and paving the way for the CPM to take control of the panchayat.