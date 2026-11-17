THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Discontent within the Congress-led UDF over delay in distributing top posts in boards and corporations has come to light after UDF allies started openly expressing their dissatisfaction. The criticism comes amid the delay in finalising the appointments, even six months after the UDF government came to power.

“When the UDF is in power, chairpersons appointed by the LDF continue to be in office. Wouldn’t the party workers naturally feel upset? So such issues should be addressed immediately. The RSP has never made unreasonable demands. We expect the UDF to treat us with respect and consideration,” said minister Shibu Baby John, who is also state secretary of RSP.

Shibu pointed out that as party secretary, he would want his colleagues too to get proper consideration. “I am the party secretary. But when I see party members, I feel sad. Even though they don’t ask me directly, they will wonder if it is enough that I hold a ministerial berth while the rest of them are left to struggle like this?” Shibu said while addressing the RSP district meet in Thrissur.

The minister made the remark in the wake of the party being allotted only a limited number of board and corporation posts.

The party had nine board and corporation posts during the 2011-16 UDF government. We had only one MLA then. This time we have three MLAs and sought 15 posts but have been allotted only four,” a party insider told TNIE.

Other UDF constituents too are unhappy with the delay in finalising boards and corporations. The Kerala Congress (J), which has as many as seven MLAs in the state assembly, has been demanding a suitable position for senior leader P J Joseph.