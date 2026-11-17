KOZHIKODE: For years, the sight of women walking onto a football turf to play a match was an unusual one in Kozhikode. The grounds were familiar territory for boys and men, while women often remained spectators. That picture is slowly changing. Now, women are lacing up their shoes, forming teams, chasing the ball and claiming their place on the turf, not as spectators but as players.

At the heart of this change is ‘Football for Her’, an initiative by Kozhikode-based content creator Rafia Afi and friends, which is working to make football grounds and turfs more welcoming to women.

The idea took shape not in Kozhikode, but during Rafia’s university days in Hyderabad. “We regularly used the university ground to play football with our friends. We were also part of the university team, so spending our evenings playing sports was a natural part of our routine. But when I returned to Kozhikode, I hardly saw women or girls playing on turfs or public grounds. That made me wonder why women here did not have the same opportunities to enjoy the game,” Rafia tells TNIE.

Though ‘Football for Her’ was launched two years ago, Rafia says the initiative began receiving wider acceptance only recently. “We never imagined that playing football on a turf could be something we could do freely. As our community started growing, more and more women began coming forward to join us. For them, the objective is no longer simply to learn football. It is to make sure the next girl who wants to play never has to wonder whether the ground is meant for her.”