THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move with wider political ramifications, former CPM Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor and Palayam local committee secretary I P Binu has been included in the rowdy history-sheeters (RHS) list by Vanchiyoor police, barely days after the magistrate court rejected the police plea to cancel his bail in a case related to the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

The Vanchiyoor police said Binu had more than 30 cases registered against him, including cases of a political nature. However, eight cases, including the attack on ED officials, have been cited as the grounds for his inclusion in the RHS list.

The police maintained that these cases were not political in nature and that Binu was therefore not entitled to any immunity as a political activist. “We have excluded all politically related cases against him and counted only non-political cases before deciding on his inclusion in the RHS list,” said a police official, who did not wish to be named.

Ironically, the attack on ED officials has been classified by the police as a criminal offence of a non-political nature, despite all the accused being CPM workers and the provocation for the attack being the ED raid at former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence. The ED attack case has been listed as one of the cases that made Binu eligible for inclusion in the RHS list, the police said. The oldest case cited against Binu was registered in 2018.

In his reaction on social media, Binu dubbed the move “state-sponsored vengeance” and said he had been included in the RHS list to impress organisations such as the RSS. He also claimed that the move to label him a rowdy was the result of a conspiracy hatched at the highest level and said the police action would be challenged politically and legally.

Binu was earlier granted bail by the High Court after being arrested for attacking ED officials. However, the police later approached the magistrate court seeking cancellation of his bail, citing his celebration of Onam at the Museum police station as a violation of the bail conditions. The court rejected the police argument and dismissed the plea on Friday.

The RHS list often features hardcore criminal elements operating within the limits of each police station. Political activists are often treated with kid gloves when the police prepare the list, as cases of a political nature are treated separately from those involving hardcore criminal activity.

With his name featuring in the RHS list, Binu now faces the possibility of being detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) if any additional cases are registered against him in the future.