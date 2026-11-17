KOTTAYAM: The visit of Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II to St Mary’s Cathedral at Manarcad on Sunday, amid escalating tensions between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Church, has triggered a fresh round of confrontation between the two sides, with the Orthodox Church expressing strong displeasure over the state government’s handling of the visit.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of St Mary’s Orthodox Church at Mooledam in Kottayam on Sunday, Dr Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros Metropolitan, president of the Orthodox Church’s media wing, criticised the government for relying on what he termed “strange legal advice” in connection with the Patriarch’s visit to Manarcad Church.

“The Church has suffered a deep wound due to peculiar legal advice. Those who inflicted this wound should also be the ones to heal it,” he said.

In a pointed remark in the presence of Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, who was also on the dais, the Metropolitan said those responsible for hurting the Church should take steps to heal it.

Meanwhile, responding to reporters on the sidelines of a function at the Kottayam Press Club, Thiruvanchoor urged both sides to refrain from making remarks that could aggravate the dispute. “The CM will clarify the government’s stand on the church dispute. It is for the administrative machinery to decide how the issue should be resolved,” he said.