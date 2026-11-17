THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The influence of Cyclone Akvan, which is drawing moisture towards itself, has weakened the Northeast Monsoon over Keralam, leaving several northern districts high and dry. Keralam has recorded 321.1 mm of rainfall against the normal 413.4 mm during the Northeast Monsoon season so far, registering a shortfall of 22%. According to experts, the deficit is likely to grow in the coming days.

As per the forecast, the cyclonic storm will further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday. According to IMD, the system is likely to make a landfall along the Andhra Pradesh - Yanam coast around noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Weather expert Rajeevan Erikkulam said that the cyclone’s influence has disrupted the normal rainfall pattern over the region, weakening rainfall activity over Keralam.

"Without a new system developing, rainfall naturally decreases during this late stage of the season, particularly in northern Keralam," said weather expert Rajeevan Erikkulam.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) until Friday, districts including Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts are likely to get no rain. Meanwhile, temperature has started dipping in high ranges across the state.