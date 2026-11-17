PATHANAMTHITTA: The disruption of water supply to nearly 200 toilets at Pampa has raised suspicions of deliberate sabotage, with Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar stating that the main valves supplying water to the facilities appeared to have been deliberately shut.

“It is unlikely to have happened by chance. A valve that has never malfunctioned before cannot close on its own,” Jayakumar said.

The incident is being investigated, as the disruption could have triggered a crisis during the pilgrimage season, he said. Water supply to the toilets, including those used by the police mess, was affected after the main valves bringing water to Pampa were found closed during.

“We do not think it was an accidental or mistaken act. Even a disruption of this nature is enough to create a crisis, particularly when toilets are left without water. We are examining the incident,” he said.

The devaswom board has deployed guards, ex-servicemen and CCTV cameras to prevent a recurrence. The police have also been alerted and asked to remain vigilant, Jayakumar said. The incident has assumed significance as the board has made public toilets free for pilgrims this season.