THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF government has given the Special Investigation Team sanction to book former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the failed proposal to bring Lionel Messi and the Argentina football team to Keralam.

The government issued an order in this regard on Monday night following the Lok Bhavan granting prosecution sanction against the former minister in the LDF government for alleged irregularities in connection with the proposal that failed to take off.

The SIT is being headed by Law and Order ADGP P Vijayan. Four sections of the PC Act will be invoked against the minister and four others, including Abdurahiman’s former private secretary C Sathyapalan and former Sports Council president U Sharaf Ali.

The SIT in its report had stated that there was incriminating evidence that the former minister extended favours to Reporter Broadcasting Company, the private sponsor of the proposed event.