THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has directed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to suspend the Assistant Engineer of its Venniyur section pending an inquiry and provide Rs 10 lakh in financial assistance to the family of the student who died after suffering an electric shock from a stay wire at Tirurangadi in Malappuram.

Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph issued the directions following a preliminary assessment of the incident, which pointed to supervisory lapses. The government has also decided to initiate appropriate disciplinary action against other employees found responsible for the accident.

Treating the incident as a special case, the minister directed the KSEB to sanction Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved family.

"As part of measures to prevent the recurrence of such accidents, the government has directed the KSEB to immediately conduct inspections of electricity lines and associated infrastructure across the state through a special patrolling drive," the minister said.

Special safety audits will also be conducted at accident-prone locations. The board has been asked to take immediate corrective measures to address safety lapses and potential hazards identified during the inspections and audits.

The Chief Electrical Inspector has also been directed to complete the statutory examination of the incident.

The minister said steps would be taken to ensure strict compliance with all safety precautions relating to electricity distribution systems, particularly to protect the public and children. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of all necessary support.