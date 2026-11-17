THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state spends more on health per person than any of the 21 states tracked by the National Health Accounts (NHA), yet public spending has fallen behind both the national average and its southern neighbours over the past five years.
The latest NHA report, for 2023-24, released by the National Health Systems Resource Centre under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, allows a direct comparison with the 2018-19 edition.
Keralam’s total health spending stood at Rs 13,605 per person in 2023-24-double the national figure of Rs 6,801 and the highest in the report. Yet governments at all levels funded just 25% of that bill, the lowest public share among the 21 states, compared with 43.5% for India as a whole.
That gap has widened since 2018-19. Government health spending per person in Keralam rose 37% over five years, from Rs 2,479 to Rs 3,396. Nationally, it jumped 63% (from Rs 1,815 to Rs 2,959), while the median state recorded a 67% increase.
As a result, Keralam slipped from second to fourth among the 21 states, behind Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha. Its total per-capita spending, which was 2.2 times the national average in 2018-19, has narrowed to twice the national figure.
Southern neighbours moved much faster. Per-capita government spending rose 41% in Tamil Nadu (to Rs 2,860), 48% in Karnataka (to Rs 2,446) and 85% in Telangana (to Rs 3,125)-shrinking Keralam’s lead over Telangana from 47% to just 9%.
This slowdown is not for lack of priority. Keralam’s aggregate government health spending grew 41%, outpacing its overall government expenditure growth of 33%. That lifted health’s share of total public spending from 7.4% to 7.8%, well above the state median of 6.6%. Rather, overall public spending grew far more sluggishly than in the typical state, where total expenditure rose 56%.
Public health expert Dr K Rajasekharan Nayar, Emeritus Professor at the Global Institute of Public Health, noted that the decline in public spending is part of a trend that began in 2000.
“In the case of Keralam, the declining trend in public spending has become explicit in the last five years. It is also true that the state has better data to show the trend,” he said. According to him the government has actively promoted private health initiatives. But he warned that the other states would also show similar trend in the years to come.
The household burden
Households have had to fill the breach. Families in Keralam spent Rs 31,931 crore out of pocket in 2023-24, against Rs 12,226 crore spent by governments combined. That works out to Rs 2.61 for every rupee of public spending-the highest ratio among the 21 states, compared with 0.98 for India, 0.90 for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and 0.93 for Telangana.
Out-of-pocket expenditure stands at Rs 8,870 per person, three times the national average of Rs 2,901 and 3.4 times Tamil Nadu’s level. With roughly 2.6% of India’s population, Keralam accounts for 7.9% of the country’s total out-of-pocket health spending.
Even so, the burden on Keralam’s households has not grown faster than elsewhere. Out-of-pocket spending per person rose 31% since 2018-19, slightly slower than the national pace of 35%, while the private-to-public spending ratio barely budged from 2.73.
Keralam tops the chart today largely because other states improved faster: Uttar Pradesh’s ratio fell from 2.88 to 2.44, and West Bengal’s dropped from 2.65 to 2.10.