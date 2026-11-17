THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state spends more on health per person than any of the 21 states tracked by the National Health Accounts (NHA), yet public spending has fallen behind both the national average and its southern neighbours over the past five years.

The latest NHA report, for 2023-24, released by the National Health Systems Resource Centre under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, allows a direct comparison with the 2018-19 edition.

Keralam’s total health spending stood at Rs 13,605 per person in 2023-24-double the national figure of Rs 6,801 and the highest in the report. Yet governments at all levels funded just 25% of that bill, the lowest public share among the 21 states, compared with 43.5% for India as a whole.

That gap has widened since 2018-19. Government health spending per person in Keralam rose 37% over five years, from Rs 2,479 to Rs 3,396. Nationally, it jumped 63% (from Rs 1,815 to Rs 2,959), while the median state recorded a 67% increase.

As a result, Keralam slipped from second to fourth among the 21 states, behind Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha. Its total per-capita spending, which was 2.2 times the national average in 2018-19, has narrowed to twice the national figure.

Southern neighbours moved much faster. Per-capita government spending rose 41% in Tamil Nadu (to Rs 2,860), 48% in Karnataka (to Rs 2,446) and 85% in Telangana (to Rs 3,125)-shrinking Keralam’s lead over Telangana from 47% to just 9%.

This slowdown is not for lack of priority. Keralam’s aggregate government health spending grew 41%, outpacing its overall government expenditure growth of 33%. That lifted health’s share of total public spending from 7.4% to 7.8%, well above the state median of 6.6%. Rather, overall public spending grew far more sluggishly than in the typical state, where total expenditure rose 56%.