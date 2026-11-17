THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when liquor licensing in Keralam has come under scrutiny following a series of controversies over fresh bar licences and alleged violations of government directives, the tourism industry has made a fresh pitch for relaxing licensing norms for hospitality establishments in designated tourist destinations.

The Tourism Representatives’ Association K (TRAK) has urged the government to introduce six-month seasonal beer and wine licences for eligible hotels and restaurants in the 39 destinations declared under the Destination Kerala Project. The representatives will be meeting the chief minister on Tuesday to give a representation urging the government to consider incorporating this proposal in the new Abkari policy.

The demand comes amid a controversy over the granting of bar licences by excise officials without the government’s approval. The controversy has brought the existing licensing framework, particularly the powers vested in excise officials and amendments introduced by the previous LDF government, under scrutiny.

Against this backdrop, TRAK has sought a separate, simplified licensing mechanism for tourism establishments, arguing that the existing requirements make it difficult for small and medium hotels and restaurants to offer basic hospitality facilities expected by international tourists.

The association has proposed temporary licences valid from November to April, coinciding with Kerala’s major domestic and international tourist season.

The licences should be restricted to beer and wine and issued to establishments holding valid licences from the respective local self-government institutions, subject to safety and other conditions prescribed by the government.

“Our key demand is that classification should not be made mandatory for obtaining seasonal licences by the Tourism Department. The existing classification requirements are beyond the reach of many smaller establishments, which could otherwise meet reasonable infrastructure and safety standards.