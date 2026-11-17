THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major embarrassment to the CPM, party leader SR Vinayakumar, brother-in-law of late CPM stalwart Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, severed ties with the party.
Vinayakumar has put the blame squarely on veteran leader Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging the CPM is currently in the throes of what he termed 'Pinarayism'.
Accusing the party of promoting Pinarayi's one-upmanship, Vinayakumar alleged that the party was now under Pinarayi's grip. "The CPM won't be able to make a comeback unless Pinarayi Vijayan and MV Govindan are replaced," he said.
Vinayakumar, who was part of the CPM Kesavadasapuram branch committee, announced the decision not to renew his party membership on Tuesday.
Vinayakumar alleged, "The party has become individual-centric. It now comprises leaders who function as satellites revolving around Pinarayi."
"Meeting Pinarayi's personal requirements and addressing family-related matters, defending cases against his daughter are what the party does nowadays. Nobody is concerned about organisational matters. It's better not to say anything about the secretary. It would be ideal if he could ponder over people who occupied the chair in the past," Vinayakumar told the media.
He also accused the leadership of unfair treatment of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, stating that the party didn't treat him in a deserving manner.
Accusing the leadership of double standards, Vinayakumar pointed out the drastic difference in the way the party handled allegations against Kodiyeri's children and the case against Pinarayi's daughter.
Speaking to the media, Vinayakumar, however, maintained that he was not quitting the CPM to join any other party.
Significantly, Kodiyeri's family was unhappy with the way the CPM leadership handled Kodiyeri's funeral and treated them. The leadership's reluctance to renew the membership of Kodiyeri's son, Bineesh Kodiyeri, also later kicked up a row.
Vinayakumar, son of late CPM leader and ex-MLA M V Rajagopalan, had earlier served as MD of United Electricals Industries under the state Industries department.
In 2023, during the second term of the Pinarayi government, he was arrested by the police for allegedly playing cards for money.
He later resigned from United Electricals Industries. He has since not been on good terms with the leadership.