THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major embarrassment to the CPM, party leader SR Vinayakumar, brother-in-law of late CPM stalwart Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, severed ties with the party.

Vinayakumar has put the blame squarely on veteran leader Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging the CPM is currently in the throes of what he termed 'Pinarayism'.

Accusing the party of promoting Pinarayi's one-upmanship, Vinayakumar alleged that the party was now under Pinarayi's grip. "The CPM won't be able to make a comeback unless Pinarayi Vijayan and MV Govindan are replaced," he said.

Vinayakumar, who was part of the CPM Kesavadasapuram branch committee, announced the decision not to renew his party membership on Tuesday.

Vinayakumar alleged, "The party has become individual-centric. It now comprises leaders who function as satellites revolving around Pinarayi."

"Meeting Pinarayi's personal requirements and addressing family-related matters, defending cases against his daughter are what the party does nowadays. Nobody is concerned about organisational matters. It's better not to say anything about the secretary. It would be ideal if he could ponder over people who occupied the chair in the past," Vinayakumar told the media.