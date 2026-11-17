THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A little girl dressed in black stole the show at the South sub-district school Kalolsavam in Kerala's Kannur recently.

Class 4 student Jwala Nidhi had a reason for her attire: she is a 'kanni Malikappuram', a young girl who has worn the mala to visit Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple for the first time.

A student of Attadappa LP School, Jwala Nidhi competed in English recitation and Arabic abhinaya ganam (action song) on stage, and in watercolour painting. She won A grades in all three, making her school proud. Photos and videos of her performances soon appeared in local media and were widely shared on social media.

Over a dozen students, including Jwala Nidhi, represented the school at the sub-district Kalolsavam, said headmistress TV Subha. "The children who took part had about a month of training. We won A grade in all items except two. The school secured fourth place at the Kalolsavam. The Arabic items were taught by Arabic teacher M P Shakeela," she said.

Along with her Kalolsavam success, Jwala Nidhi is excited about her first trip to Sabarimala. "She is very fond of Ayyappa," said her father, Nidhin, who wore the mala along with her. The father and daughter are observing the 41-day vrutham, which involves a strict daily routine. They wear black and eat only vegetarian food during the period. The day starts with a visit to the nearby temple. In the evenings too they would visit some temples in the locality.

A group from several neighbouring families has also worn the mala to make the pilgrimage together. "All the members of our group are observing the full 41-day vratham in the traditional way, with temple visits as part of a disciplined routine. We wear black and keep the use of footwear to a minimum, but wear slippers when we have to travel long distances or drive," Nidhin said. Before the kanni Malikappuram sets out, he said his family will conduct an Ayyappan kanji offering.