THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A tribute to legendary actor Prem Nazir would be one of the highlights for Malayalam cinema in the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) all set to begin in Goa on Friday. The 1968 classic from A Vincent, will be screened as part of IFFI celebrating the centenaries of distinguished personalities of Indian cinema.

In addition to honouring the evergreen hero, a couple of other Malayalam movies — portraying contemporary flavour and new-gen filmmakers — too have made it to the IFFI this time around. The 2025 Malayalam blockbuster Sarvam Maya, directed by Akhil Sathyan, starring Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu would be part of the Indian Panorama feature-film section.

Two Malayalam films — Ottanjaavalmaram (A Lone Jamun Tree) directed by Shruthi Sharanyam, and Ajayante Maranam: Oru Case Study directed by Sreehari Haridas - figure in the New Horizon section of Indian Panorama. Of these, ‘Ottanjaavalmaram’, has also been chosen for the ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’ section of the upcoming IFFK to be held this December.

Switch Off, an 11-minute Malayalam short film directed by Sandeep Francis has found a place in the non-feature section in the IFFI. Another film Half, directed by Samjad, a filmmaker from Keralam, will be screened under the Gala Premieres section.