KOCHI: A spiderweb hanging in a corner may look like little more than a nuisance waiting to be swept away. But those delicate strands could be collecting evidence of what is floating in the air around us, including pollutants too small to see. Researchers at Bharata Mata College in Kochi have found a way to turn these webs into pollution monitors. In a first, the team has developed a solid-phase analytical method that can detect heavy metals and identify different types of microplastics trapped in spiderwebs.

The idea rests on a simple observation. Spiderwebs are sticky and remain exposed to the surrounding air. Dust, tiny plastic particles and other substances floating around can settle on their strands and remain trapped. Instead of collecting air samples using specialised monitoring equipment, researchers can study what’s in the webs.

The team tested this approach at several locations across Kochi. Samples were collected from traffic-heavy MG Road, the industrial belt of Eloor, coastal locations like Cherai and Fort Kochi, residential areas including Vennala, and suburban locations such as Kanjiramattom and nearby areas. The aim was to examine a cross-section of environments rather than focus on a single type of location.

But how does a cobweb reveal what it has collected? The researchers developed a method that turns the web into a small, solid pellet that can be examined using a scientific instrument.

“The collected webs are first ground into a fine powder and mixed with potassium bromide. The mixture is then compressed using a hydraulic pellet press to turn it into a button form. This pellet is placed under a Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscope, which analyses how the material interacts with infrared light,” explains researcher Mathew M J.