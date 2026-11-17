KANNUR: Meet Basheer Peruvalathuparamba, a 50-year-old painting worker who also sells sweets among the gatherings at temple festivals and at bus stands in various places in the district. But for the people of Sreekandapuram, a hilly region, Basheer is the organiser of the monthly literary event ‘Sahitya Theeram’ held every month on the banks of the Sreekandapuram river.
Literature enthusiasts from nearby places gather on the banks of the river in the evenings to discuss a selected book. Sunday’s discussion was on the book ‘Sathyathinte Sakshi’, a collection of articles on crime investigations by former Kannur crime branch superintendent P P Sadanandan.
“This is the 61st book discussed at Sahitya Theeram. Many well-known writers including C V Balakrishnan, N Prabhakaran, S Hareesh, Veerankutty, Sajay K V, and V S Anilkumar have taken part in the discussions,” Basheer told TNIE.
It also organises online discussions on poems, short stories and novels every two weeks besides organising release of books. It also has instituted an award for best writers.
“Sahitya Theeram is a continuation of the activities we did from 1994 onwards. It became organised in 2018. There is no committee or office-bearer for the programme,” Basheer said. Most often the activities including selection of the book, inviting the guests and even arranging the chairs are done by Basheer himself.
“We select the books after reading them carefully. Sometimes, I buy the books and send them to the guests. Majority of the people who come for the programme attend the function after reading the book. We always encourage all the participants to express their opinion about the book,” Basheer said.
The programme on Sunday lasted for over four hours. “Some programmes that began in the evening ended late into the night. At one occasion, there was a power failure and we continued the programme by candlelight. Such was the enthusiasm of the participants,” he said.
“Sahitya Theeram is not an event of splurging money as we see in other festivals. Here, people who have genuine interest in literature gather. It is amazing that the programme is continuing without any interruption though there is no big financial support,” said writer V S Anilkumar, who has been associated with the programme for years.
Basheer, himself, is a writer who has published collections of short stories and poems. “It is the passion for literature that sustains me even during crises in life. I worked in the Gulf for some time, but was forced to come back due to family issues. I did various jobs including newspaper vending, selling fish, vegetables and pens for a living. I find maximum satisfaction in arranging these kinds of events even when struggling to make both ends meet.”