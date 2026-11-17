KANNUR: Meet Basheer Peruvalathuparamba, a 50-year-old painting worker who also sells sweets among the gatherings at temple festivals and at bus stands in various places in the district. But for the people of Sreekandapuram, a hilly region, Basheer is the organiser of the monthly literary event ‘Sahitya Theeram’ held every month on the banks of the Sreekandapuram river.

Literature enthusiasts from nearby places gather on the banks of the river in the evenings to discuss a selected book. Sunday’s discussion was on the book ‘Sathyathinte Sakshi’, a collection of articles on crime investigations by former Kannur crime branch superintendent P P Sadanandan.

“This is the 61st book discussed at Sahitya Theeram. Many well-known writers including C V Balakrishnan, N Prabhakaran, S Hareesh, Veerankutty, Sajay K V, and V S Anilkumar have taken part in the discussions,” Basheer told TNIE.

It also organises online discussions on poems, short stories and novels every two weeks besides organising release of books. It also has instituted an award for best writers.

“Sahitya Theeram is a continuation of the activities we did from 1994 onwards. It became organised in 2018. There is no committee or office-bearer for the programme,” Basheer said. Most often the activities including selection of the book, inviting the guests and even arranging the chairs are done by Basheer himself.

“We select the books after reading them carefully. Sometimes, I buy the books and send them to the guests. Majority of the people who come for the programme attend the function after reading the book. We always encourage all the participants to express their opinion about the book,” Basheer said.