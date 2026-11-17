KOZHIKODE: Shinto Shibu, the key suspect in the high-profile Vadakara MDMA drug case who was recently taken into custody in Hyderabad, is slated to be brought back to Kerala on November 17.

The Sultan Bathery native Shinto has been caught by the Kannur City police in another NDPS case. According to the Kozhikode Rural SP, he will be transported by road to Kannur, and the Vadakara police will register his arrest in Kannur.

"He will be subjected to a detailed, intensive interrogation once he arrives in Kozhikode to uncover further links regarding his operations," said Merin Joseph, Kozhikode Rural SP.

Investigators have identified Shinto as a critical node within a sprawling interstate drug trafficking network. Police revealed that he not only played a central role in coordinating drug supply channels and managing financial transactions, but he also directed several associates who were previously apprehended.

Earlier, police arrested two individuals, Ajith and Vishal, close to him, gathering crucial leads and digital evidence that pointed directly to Shinto's leadership in the syndicate.

The syndicate used special educators Kavya, Neeshma and Keerthana in Perambra to distribute narcotics. The teachers were arrested and released on bail. Kozhikode Rural police have been facing criticism for delaying the submission of the chargesheet and the arrest of Shinto Shibu.