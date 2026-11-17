KOCHI: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday announced a plan to implement a Tirupati-model mega project at Sabarimala for providing modern and comprehensive facilities for pilgrims.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Sabarimala Pilgrim Facilitation Centre at Cochin International Airport (CIAL). He added that the Sabarimala pilgrimage will also be developed as part of pilgrimage tourism.

"Millions of pilgrims visit Kerala every Mandala season, and the government's objective is to ensure that all necessary facilities are made available to them. A meeting will be convened after the current Mandala season to discuss the development of long-term infrastructure and facilities at Sabarimala. The project is expected to increase the number of pilgrims by 50 per cent. The vision is to develop an interconnected pilgrimage tourism network, encouraging devotees to visit other temples as well rather than returning immediately after offering prayers at Sabarimala," the Chief Minister said.

Ahead of the pilgrimage season, meetings were convened with ministers and officials concerned to review the preparations. The Chief Minister said he had personally visited Pampa and Sannidhanam to assess the arrangements. All the measures proposed by various government departments were completed before the first day of the Vrischikam season.

The only concern had been the condition of the Chalakayam road. Following urgent instructions, the road construction was completed within a month and the road was inaugurated recently after completing all formalities. It was one of the roads in Kerala to have been completed in record time, he said.