KOCHI: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday announced a plan to implement a Tirupati-model mega project at Sabarimala for providing modern and comprehensive facilities for pilgrims.
He was speaking after inaugurating the Sabarimala Pilgrim Facilitation Centre at Cochin International Airport (CIAL). He added that the Sabarimala pilgrimage will also be developed as part of pilgrimage tourism.
"Millions of pilgrims visit Kerala every Mandala season, and the government's objective is to ensure that all necessary facilities are made available to them. A meeting will be convened after the current Mandala season to discuss the development of long-term infrastructure and facilities at Sabarimala. The project is expected to increase the number of pilgrims by 50 per cent. The vision is to develop an interconnected pilgrimage tourism network, encouraging devotees to visit other temples as well rather than returning immediately after offering prayers at Sabarimala," the Chief Minister said.
Ahead of the pilgrimage season, meetings were convened with ministers and officials concerned to review the preparations. The Chief Minister said he had personally visited Pampa and Sannidhanam to assess the arrangements. All the measures proposed by various government departments were completed before the first day of the Vrischikam season.
The only concern had been the condition of the Chalakayam road. Following urgent instructions, the road construction was completed within a month and the road was inaugurated recently after completing all formalities. It was one of the roads in Kerala to have been completed in record time, he said.
The Sabarimala Pilgrim Facilitation Centre at CIAL has been established across an area of 5,000 sq. ft. KSRTC bus services are available between CIAL and Sabarimala, with a dedicated booking counter at the centre. Pilgrims can also avail themselves of chartered bus services based on demand. The Chief Minister also flagged off the KSRTC service.
A dedicated counter has also been set up for helicopter service bookings this season. Other facilities include a Devaswom help desk, prasadam coupon counter, prepaid taxi booking, vegetarian food outlet, air-conditioned rest area and free Wi-Fi. A Flight Information Display System has also been installed to provide real-time flight updates. Located close to the domestic arrival terminal, the centre is easily accessible to pilgrims.
Benny Behanan, MP, presided over the function. CIAL Managing Director S Suhas, IAS, delivered the welcome address, while Airport Director Manu G. proposed the vote of thanks.